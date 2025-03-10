My newsletter is the #1 conservative blog on Substack — recommended by more than 284 Substack authors.

This morning, Elon Musk announced on his own X account that the world’s largest social media platform was the victim of a “massive cyberattack” that caused widespread service outages across the globe.

Musk himself suggested that the attack was so large and well-coordinated that a nation-state might be the culprit.

This attack follows on a protest two days ago where 300 agitators surrounded a Tesla showroom in New York City.

Ten days before that protest, a transvestite agitator was arrested with explosives at a Tesla dealership in Colorado. The corrupt corporate press spread the false rumor that the agitator was a woman.

Take a look for yourself.

In other words, the color revolution against Elon Musk has just started.