The Color Revolution Against Elon Musk
The Tesla protests look exactly like the summer 2020 "riots" because they follow the same playbook
This morning, Elon Musk announced on his own X account that the world’s largest social media platform was the victim of a “massive cyberattack” that caused widespread service outages across the globe.
Musk himself suggested that the attack was so large and well-coordinated that a nation-state might be the culprit.
This attack follows on a protest two days ago where 300 agitators surrounded a Tesla showroom in New York City.
Ten days before that protest, a transvestite agitator was arrested with explosives at a Tesla dealership in Colorado. The corrupt corporate press spread the false rumor that the agitator was a woman.
Take a look for yourself.
In other words, the color revolution against Elon Musk has just started.