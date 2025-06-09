My newsletter is the #1 conservative blog on Substack — recommended by over 299 other Substack authors.

Get 24% off now to celebrate the 2024 election!

Get 24% off for 1 year

The international terrorist Ilich Ramírez Sánchez — known around the world by his nom de guerre Carlos the Jackal — was an early activist for the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP). In 1975, he even raided OPEC headquarters in Vienna. He’s also one of the chief theorists on how the free nations of the West could finally be conquered. A Soviet-trained Marxist revolutionary, Carlos the Jackal wrote in his book, L’islam revolutionnaire (Revolutionary Islam) that: “Only a coalition of Marxists and Islamists can destroy the United States.”

In other words, he was one of the earliest proponents for what’s called “the Red-Green Axis” — and its most important mission was to bring down America.

What does this enemy look like in the real world? Just look at Los Angeles.

California government officials — who are supposedly American — are raising flags for Palestine and Mexico! At this event, they even played the Palestine national anthem.