The Colorado GOP Sounds The Alarm

In a three-page letter addressed to media personality Tucker Carlson last month, the Colorado GOP soundeded the alarm on Speaker Mike Johnson and the Uniparty’s plan to control Colorado.

Apparently, 77 anti-Trumpers tried to call an illegal meeting in order to install Eli Bremer as the chairman of the GOP!

Why was it illegal? They did not have a quorum — of course.

Here’s Page 2.

Here’s Page 3.

Yes, this actually happened.

The story has also been covered by the Colorado Sun newspaper.

One more thing: the Colorado GOP is unclear whether Tucker Carlson has seen this letter yet.

So why is Speaker Mike Johnson still being invited to photo-ops with President Trump?

