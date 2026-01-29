Thanks for making THE RIGHT WAY the #1 newsletter for the red-pilled.

Yesterday, the FBI finally conducted a raid of Fulton County's Elections Operation Center in Georgia.

I told you this day would come — and it finally arrived.

It’s hard to explain how it feels when six years of reporting on election fraud gets validated in public with one federal raid.

It feels incredible: like Christmas and Easter and New Year’s Eve all rolled up in one moment and coated with massive amounts of I-told-you-so that’s piled so thick it might as well be boat varnish composed of selbstbestätigung.