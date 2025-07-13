Emerald Robinson’s The Right Way

Emerald Robinson's The Right Way

JSR
4h

The media is conflicted as it continues to get ad revenue from pharma. It’s like the mafia paying police to turn the other way from their criminal activities.

Joe Van Steenbergen
3h

It took a very long time for people to notice what was happening to them and what has been done to us. There is no mystery - the shots are deadly. The most amazing thing is that they are still on the market. That fact alone tells you all you need to know about this deadly agenda; Everybody in government and medicine is in on it.

We should have taken Bill Gates and his ultra-wealthy friends seriously when they told us that their goal and intent was to reduce the world's population to "save the planet." The reality is that they want to "save the planet" for themselves. They don't believe they need us around any more; they certainly don't want us around any more. Bill Gates' "decade of vaccines" is here, and he and they are using these deadly shots to accomplish their depopulation agenda. How else to interpret what is happening?

What do you say to someone who was injected with slow-acting poison? What do you say to parents who had their children injected with poison? And what do you say to all those Karens who demanded we get the shots to save them and to save "gradma?"

FWIW, Mark Crispin Miller compiles a list of people who died suddenly from around the world once weekly. The lengths of these lists and the stories they tell are heartbreaking in the extreme. You might want to check them out.

https://markcrispinmiller.substack.com/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-june-30-july-7-2025

