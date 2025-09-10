My newsletter is the #1 conservative blog on Substack — recommended by over 312 other Substack authors.

There’s big news today in the world of election reform: Heider Garcia, a Venezuelan who worked for Smartmatic for 12 years, has just resigned as the Dallas County Elections Administrator — and he’s joined the voting machine company Hart InterCivic.

Why was a Smartmatic software engineer hired to oversee elections in Texas?

That’s a great question.

While you’re pondering that strange coincidence, you should also consider Heider’s previous resume — and the odd things that happen wherever he’s hired.

For example, Heider Garcia was picked as the Tarrant County Elections Administrator — which has long been a GOP stronghold and the third most populated county in Texas — in 2018. A year later, Tarrant County just happened to purchase new Hart InterCivic machines for its upcoming elections. Magically, Tarrant County voted for Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

That’s very odd because Tarrant County had not gone blue since 1964.