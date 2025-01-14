The Right Way is the #1 conservative blog on Substack — recommended by over 284 other Substack authors!

The fires in Los Angeles are obviously a military operation against America. Arsonists have set off at least 55 massive fires — and probably hundreds of smaller ones — across Southern California in the last few days.

It's a perfect example of hybrid warfare — conducted by proxies. These are people who appear to homeless drug addicts or illegal aliens — but who suddenly become highly competent terrorists when the opportunity presents itself.

In fact, a number of these arsonists have been caught on video starting these particular fires.

You know that it’s a military operation because the fires are so well-timed and the because the battlefield is so well prepared.

What does that mean?

It means that success was not left to chance.