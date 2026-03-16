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Here’s the 9th article in our new section on international military affairs: NatSec Guy.

The ongoing disruption of global shipping in the Red Sea—driven by Houthi missile and drone attacks—may soon trigger an entirely new conflict far from Yemen itself. The Horn of Africa is emerging as the next geopolitical flashpoint, where Ethiopia appears increasingly interested in securing direct access to the Red Sea.

And that ambition could mean war with Eritrea.

For landlocked Ethiopia, the strategic calculus is simple: without a coastline, it cannot project power or protect its economic lifelines. But with the Houthis effectively threatening one of the world’s most vital maritime corridors, access to the Red Sea is no longer just about trade.

It is now about war.