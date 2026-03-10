Thanks for making THE RIGHT WAY the #1 newsletter for the red-pilled.

Here’s the 8th article in our new section on international military affairs: NatSec Guy.

The most striking feature of the current war between the United States and Iran is not simply the scale of the fighting. It is the uncomfortable strategic question that now hangs over the entire conflict: what does this war actually achieve for the United States?

In Washington, some officials have attempted to frame the war as part of a broader strategy to deter China. The argument is that a powerful American response in the Middle East demonstrates resolve and signals to Beijing that the United States remains willing to use force to defend its interests. On paper, that argument may sound plausible. In reality, however, the war appears to be exposing the very weaknesses that China has spent years preparing to exploit.

The first problem is: munitions.