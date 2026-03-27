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Here’s the 10th article in our new section on international military affairs: NatSec Guy.

As the Iran War unfolds, it’s important to understand that the similarities we see with the Iraq war have little to do with America itself.

It has to do with the unwarranted influence of Israel upon American politics — specifically upon the Republican Party, which has essentially become a front organization for the Right-wing Israeli Likud party.

Don’t take my word for it.

Here’s Joe Kent, one of the most honorable and competent national security professionals in the country today, resigning as head of the National Counterterrorism Center.

Pay close attention to the middle of that explosive letter:

Early in this administration, high-ranking Israeli officials and influential members of the American media deployed a misinformation campaign that wholly undermined your America First platform and sowed pro-war sentiments to encourage a war with Iran. This echo chamber was used to deceive you into believing that Iran posed an imminent threat to the United States, and that should you strike now, there was a clear path to a swift victory. This was a lie and is the same tactic the Israelis used to draw us into the disastrous Iraq War that cost our nation the lives of thousands of our best men and women.

Keep that bit in your mind — because I had the pleasure of interviewing former Coalition Provisional Authority (CPA) leader, Gary Vogler, about his excellent book, Israel, Winner of the 2003 Iraq Oil War: Undue Influence, Deceptions, and the Neocon Energy Agenda (Libertarian Institute Press), and he revealed to me just what the Israeli interest in Iraq was — and why more than 4,000 young Americans and more than $2 trillion over 20 years were sent into the cauldron of the (failed) Iraq War.