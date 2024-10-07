Share this postThe Last INTSUM Sent To President Trumpwww.emerald.tvCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherProject SentinelThe Last INTSUM Sent To President TrumpWhy did President Trump's national security team ignore all these warnings in 2020? Emerald RobinsonOct 07, 2024∙ Paid4Share this postThe Last INTSUM Sent To President Trumpwww.emerald.tvCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2ShareThis post is for subscribers in the Founding Member planUpgrade to Founding MemberAlready in the Founding Member plan? Sign in