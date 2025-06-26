My newsletter is the #1 conservative blog on Substack — recommended by over 299 other Substack authors.

Get 24% off now to celebrate the 2024 election.

Get 24% off for 1 year

Now that a ceasefire is holding between Iran and Israel after President Trump dropped the proverbial “F-bomb” on national television when discussing the situation, it’s time to examine the much more important battle that is still raging America’s top conservative pundits and influencers.

But first, let’s consider Israel’s not-so-secret weapon: Fox News.

Did the Ayatollah know that Rupert Murdoch had unleashed the combined might of Ainsley Earhardt, Steve Doocy, and Brian Kilmeade on his regime?

Every day for two weeks, the cast of “Fox & Friends” was ready to drop the Big One on Tehran it seemed.