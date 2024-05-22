The Right Way is the #1 conservative blog on Substack — recommended by over 264 other Substack authors!

Get 20% off for 1 year

A senior advisor to Dr. Fauci named David Morens sent an email to CIA proxy (and EcoHealth Alliance honcho) Peter Daszak and it’s quite a bombshell: “I learned from our NIH FOIA lady how to make emails disappear after I am FOIA'd but before the search starts so I think we are all safe. Plus, I deleted most of those earlier emails...”

In other words, NIH employs a “FOIA lady” whose job is to subvert freedom of information requests.

The U.S. government is totally corrupt. Not only can bureaucrats cover up their crimes, but when the cover up is discovered, there’s no consequences for the criminals.

The difference between the criminals at the NIH and the criminals in your streets is that Fauci and Daszak are supported by your tax dollars.

You’re paying for these psychopaths to try to kill you with their “research.”

There is one thing to celebrate: Peter Daszak finally got caught off from U.S. federal funding yesterday — by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services which “commenced individual debarment proceedings” against him.

Apparently, HHS issued an immediate and government-wide suspension on all taxpayer funds allocated to EcoHealth Alliance — which is simply a proxy arm of the national security state’s bioweapons program.

It’s important to remember: Peter Daszak was just the middle man. He’s taking the fall for Fauci and the rest of the criminals inside our government.

These psychopaths pushed for dangerous “gain-of-function” research to be conducted in the Wuhan lab, which caused the COVID-19 pandemic that killed 20 million people around the world.

They committed mass murder on a global scale.

It’s taken three years for these facts to reach Congress.

When I brought these facts to light in 2021, and reported on them, I was attacked as a conspiracy theorist.

I was banned from social media sites.

I lost my job at Newsmax.

In April 2020, I asked President Trump why the NIH was funding coronavirus research at the Wuhan lab. Remember?

In July 2021, I confronted Dr. Fauci on the lawn of the White House about his role.

When people ask my why I refused to stop reporting on this story the last four years even at the risk of my career, I always say: one day very soon, our children and grandchildren will stare at us in disbelief and ask us: “You lived during the time of the evil Dr. Fauci.”

“What did you do about it? Why didn't you stop him?”

What will you say to them?

Support My Substack Sponsors

Get 10% off a box of limited edition Trump 2024 Victory cigars by using this coupon code at checkout: emerald2024

My friends at City Bonfires make the best little mini-bonfire right here in the USA with non-toxic materials. Use coupon code: EMERALD during checkout for the discount. Here’s the link: https://citybonfires.com/discount/Emerald

My favorite skin care products are called: Organic Body Essentials. I love the Extreme Day & Night Face Cream and the Flawless Face Serum and all the rest of the items in the Luxury Face Package. You will get a 5% discount if you use my link.

The demand for Ozempic (also known as “semaglutide”) is off-the-charts, and so this brand name weight loss medication is extremely expensive. It can cost $15,000 per year. My friends at Remote Health Solutions (rhsusa.com) are now offering semaglutide for much less.

If you got vaccinated with the mRNA gene therapies, then you programmed your immune system to produce spike proteins. The problem is that spike proteins are toxic — so you want to degrade those spike proteins in your body.

The Wellness Company has formulated a supplement that contains nattokinase and it’s called: Spike Support. Use coupon code EMERALD at checkout for the discount.