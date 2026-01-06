Thanks for making THE RIGHT WAY the #1 newsletter for conservatives.

Get 20% off today to help me share the absolute truth.

Get 20% off forever

Welcome to the 8th article in our new section on religion: Christian Nation.

Editor’s Note: This column was originally published by The Stream on January 8, 2021.

“At the sight of tattooed, horned men loping around the US Capitol, and some jester squatting in Speaker Pelosi’s chair, it would take a man with a heart of stone to witness it all without laughing.” — Oscar Wilde (paraphrased of course)

Wait. What did Zmirak just say? Doesn’t he realize that a bunch of goons getting rowdy in the people’s own house is The Worst Thing Ever to Happen in America? That it discredits populism, Donald Trump, and the Christian credentials of every person who ever supported him? That it proves all the shrinking violets of the NeverTrump sorority Beta Dogma Stigma were right to snipe at everything Trump did from beneath their pink velvet fainting couch for the past four years? That in fact, it’s evidence of terrorism, as Joe Biden just claimed?

Never mind all that shrieking and preening. There was real tragedy at our nation’s capital. Just as in ancient Greece, the comedies honoring the horned god Dionysus were flanked by tragic tales. Dramas where the good and the great got destroyed.