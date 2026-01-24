Thanks for making THE RIGHT WAY the #1 newsletter for the red-pilled.

Get 20% off today to help me share the absolute truth!

Get 20% off for 1 year

Welcome to the 11th article in our new section on religion: Christian Nation.

Several years ago, we learned from an explosive exposé of Planned Parenthood and its organ-trafficking partners that some of the pregnancies which they ended were so far along that the children whose body parts they harvested were nearly or fully viable at the time they were killed. As one of the profiteers in the ninth video of David Daleiden’s earth-shaking series admits, she witnessed procedures during which the “fetus was already in the vaginal canal. Whenever we put her in the stirrups, it just fell out.”

O unhappy fall! Those children fell out of the womb, not into life but unto a death that was not profitless, thanks to Planned Parenthood and its allies — who finally answered Jesus’s ancient question: “For what will it profit someone to gain the whole world and yet lose his life?” (Mark 8:36 CSB).

Now we know the answer: “$340 per second-trimester fetal tissue specimen.”

Photo: Margaret Sanger in 1936.