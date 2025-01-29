My newsletter is the #1 conservative blog on Substack — recommended by over 284 other Substack authors.

President Trump just signed an executive order to release the JFK Assassination files that have been withheld by the CIA for more than sixty years.

“I have now determined that the continued redaction and withholding of information from records pertaining to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy is not consistent with the public interest and the release of these records is long overdue,” Trump said in his executive order.

He also directed his White House staff to give the pen that he used for this historic order to Robert F Kennedy Jr.

The rest of the order reads: “Within 15 days of the date of this order, the Director of National Intelligence and the Attorney General shall, in coordination with the Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs and the Counsel to the President, present a plan to the President for the full and complete release of records relating to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.”

In fact, President Trump was talked out of releasing them until now.

The national security implications of these files are historic and profound.

He will explain the central question that still deeply troubles the American public: “Was the CIA involved in JFK’s assassination?”

The CIA has consistently denied any involvement for more than half a century.

Lipscomb will now provide the shocking truth that has been covered up for 60 years.

