Scott Adams, the famous creator the Dilbert cartoon series, recently announced that he has prostate cancer that’s spread to his bones. He has only a few months to live.

Apparently, Scott didn’t want to share his diagnosis because people would assume he developed cancer after getting the COVID shots. He said on his show “Coffee With Scott Adams” that: “There’s no indication that makes a difference.”

But is that really true?

Now Scott is one of those rare individuals who can admit when he was wrong, and do so publicly. Back in 2023, he went on his show to admit that “the anti-vaxxers have won” and that “he did not end up in the right place.”