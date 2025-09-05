My newsletter is the #1 conservative blog on Substack — recommended by over 312 other Substack authors.

On August 7th, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that the U.S. government was now offering a $50 million dollar reward for information leading to the arrest of Venezuela’s narco-terror chieftain Nicolás Maduro. Bondi made it clear that Maduro and his communist regime were in charge of foreign terrorist organizations such as Tren de Aragua and Cartel del Soles (“Cartel of the Suns”).

That’s right: the Maduro regime running Venezuela is also the world’s largest narco-terrorist operation. They control an entire nation that has trillions in oil reserves. They have a private army that pretends to be a street gang. They have trillions of dollars in assets. They coordinate with the smaller Mexican drug cartels.

In other words, we are already at war.