I’ve joined forces with my book publisher, Calamo Press, for a very special inaugural ball — the Virginia Ball — on Sunday, January 19th at the historic Farmington Hunt Club near Charlottesville, Virginia.

Why Charlottesville? Because it’s beautiful horse country and it’s only a hop, skip and a jump from the homes of three of our Founding Fathers: Thomas Jefferson, James Madison and James Monroe.

The ball will feature a performance by the immensely talented bluegrass band, Boys from Virginia. They hail from my neck of the woods, God’s Country — Appalachia’s backcountry.

So join me, and other special guests, for an evening of patriotic bluegrass music and food and beverage supporting the inauguration of our President, Donald J. Trump. And if you are coming from out of town, make it a weekend — you can visit Trump Winery or Monticello or Montpelier.

Tickets are $150. You can purchase your tickets through Calamo Press by clicking here.

Tickets are limited.

Attire is: garden and gun!