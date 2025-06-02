On June 2nd, the most important trial in the history of American elections will begin in Denver.

More than two years in the making, the case of Eric Coomer vs. Mike Lindeall has finally gone to trial. Coomer (you may recall) was an employee of Dominion Voting Systems who thinks that Mike Lindell has defamed him. (I’ve got a pertinent question: how do you defame the Director of Product Strategy at a voting machine company where the products routinely fail?) Here’s a video clip from a legal deposition showing MyPillow owner Mike Lindell trading barbs with lawyers for the electronic voting machine companies and their former executives.

The attorney asks why Lindell has called him “an ambulance chaser” and Lindell unloads both barrels. When the attorney asks about “lumpy pillows” then Lindell really goes after him.

This should be a lesson: don’t insult the pillows.

When I asked Lindell who was responsible for releasing this deposition video in the first place, he told me that he believed it was the Washington Post.

At one point, Mike Lindell’s attorneys called for a nuisance lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems’ Eric Coomer to be dismissed.

Are you ready to be entertained?

It was Joe Oltmann at Conservative Daily who infiltrated an Antifa call in September 2020 — see the video here — and heard Eric Coomer (allegedly) assure his listeners that “Trump is not going to win. I made fucking sure of that.”

Oltmann subsequently captured Coomer’s Facebook posts — which were anti-Trump diatribes — and shared them widely. If these posts were written by Coomer, then they are damning evidence against a voting machine employee entrusted with maintaining our election system in 30 states. The public disclosure of these Facebook posts apparently forced Eric Coomer to resign from Dominion Voting Systems a short time later.

Did you know that Eric Coomer fled the country in January 2021?

Did you know that Coomer was under psychiatric treatment between December 2020 and August 2021?

Did you know that Coomer quit the voting machine industry to open a restaurant?

Did you know that Coomer is trying to sue Oltmann, Michelle Malkin, Gateway Pundit, Eric Metaxas, Sidney Powell, and Rudy Giuliani in a separate defamation suit?

Now here’s where it gets even more interesting: Coomer (allegedly) settled with a prominent news network — and the terms of that deal included banning Mike Lindell from appearing on that news network.

These details were provided by Mike Lindell himself.

According to this summary judgment, Mike Lindell holds Coomer personally responsible for getting him blackballed from at least one prominent news network.

Now ask yourself: why would Eric Coomer insist on banning a pillow salesman from appearing on a news network as part of his defamation settlement — after he quit his career in the electronic voting machine industry altogether?

Also, how can you defame Eric Coomer if your opinions about his work at Dominion Voting Systems are the same as Eric Coomer’s own opinions about Dominion Voting Systems in his own work emails?

Apparently, Coomer wants to sue Mike Lindell for agreeing with him about Dominion voting machines.

Does that sound plausible to you?

Get ready: the future of America’s elections could be decided in a Colorado courtroom this month.

