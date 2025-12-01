Thanks for making THE RIGHT WAY the #1 newsletter for conservatives!

Get 20% off today to help me share the truth.

Get 20% off for 1 year

For his November 25th show, the well known plagiarist and “MAGA influencer” Benny Johnson has confirmed my original reporting — while steering the story into a potentially dangerous direction.

The name of Benny’s show: “It’s All True, The 2024 Election Was Ready To Be Rigged. The REAL Story of How Trump-Elon STOPPED It.”

That’s a lot of false information in one title.