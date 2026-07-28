Thanks for making THE RIGHT WAY the #1 newsletter for red-pilled patriots around the world.

Get 20% off today to help me share the absolute truth!

Get 20% off forever

“If the United States saw what the United States was doing to the United States, the United States would invade the United States to liberate the United States from the tyranny of the United States.” — a joke circulating on the Internet

Why are Flock cameras being installed on every street in America in 2026? Why are data centers appearing everywhere at once? Why does Facebook really want my banking data? Why has Google kept my lifetime browser history? Why does every app on my phone want to know my exact location? Because Big Tech — which is actually an arm of America’s national security state (DHS, CIA, FBI, NSA) — is illegally setting up a social credit system.

Your freedom is ending.

That’s exactly what the Twitter Files that Elon Musk released a few years ago really showed us: that all the social media companies have American intelligence agency staff in key positions — and there are hundreds of them. How else is the U.S. federal government going to collect all your data — and build a file on you — for the future digital surveillance prison they want?

The USA is not “fighting” China in any meaningful sense. It’s becoming China.

Too many conservatives still don’t get it. The reason that our corrupt politicians in both political parties never actually break up Big Tech monopolies is because our intelligence agencies are hiding behind our Big Tech monopolies.