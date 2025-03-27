Trump 2024 Presidential Campaign Cigars are BACK! These cigars were just featured at Mar-a-Lago two weeks ago.

Order a box today and get 4 Bonus Gifts plus a $47 discount for Emerald’s Substack readers!

Just enter the code EMERALD2025 at checkout and save $47.

Inside this gorgeous, sealed collector's box you'll find 20 of the finest cigars, banded with a beautiful Trump ring. Handmade in one of the best tobacco growing regions in the world (Nicaragua) these Trump 2024 Toros (6" x 60) are the cigar world’s best-kept secret. The medium to full body flavor is delivered by the combination of Nicaraguan and Dominican long fillers, Mexican binders, and a beautiful San Andres Maduro leaf — also grown in Mexico.

What are the BONUS GIFTS? You get: 45-47 Collectors Coin, Fight Collector's Card, 47th President Collector's Card, and a Gold Foil Stamped $1000 Bank Note!

Order a box and get 4 Bonus Gifts plus a $47 discount by using the code EMERALD2025 at checkout.