Several U.S. officials confirmed yesterday that the Trump Administration has just deployed at least three Navy destroyers and approximately 4,000 Marines to take positions near the rogue nation of Venezuela. Multiple media outlets have been told that the deployment includes spy planes, other warships and at least one submarine. Reports indicate that the three Aegis guided-missile destroyers include the USS Gravely and USS Jason Dunham.

At a White House press briefing yesterday, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said: “The Maduro regime is not the legitimate government of Venezuela. It is a narco-terror cartel. Maduro is a fugitive head of this cartel who has been indicted in the United States for trafficking drugs into the country.”

This escalation follows a recent announcement from Attorney General Pam Bondi that the bounty on Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela’s dictator, has been doubled to $50 million dollars. Maduro had already been indicted by the United States for drug trafficking in 2020 during the first Trump Administration.

The leaders of the Maduro regime also run a massive drug cartel known as the Cartel del Soles. The Trump Administration has explained the links between the Maduro regime, Cartel del Soles, and the paramilitary group known as Tren de Aragua in a series of executive orders released in the last six months.