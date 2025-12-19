My newsletter is the #1 conservative blog on Substack — recommended by over 312 other Substack authors.

Welcome to the fifth article in our new section on religion: Christian Nation.

On December 4th, 2025, the White House released the Trump Administration’s new National Security Strategy. This supersedes Biden’s 2022 one, and in some ways resumes the NSS from the first Trump administration.

I analyzed both of those prior security roadmaps a few years ago, but the biggest differences between the current NSS and the two earlier agendas are 1) the new one emphatically rejects the conventional “wisdom,” pro-globalist, bipartisan American approach to foreign policy since World War II and epitomized by Biden’s NSS; and 2) Trump II is much more nationalist than it was even the first time.

And while it doesn’t manifest “Christian Nationalism” this new security plan is certainly coming from a position of “Cultural Nationalism.”