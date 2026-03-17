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Welcome to the 16th article in our new section on religion: Christian Nation.

Author’s Note: The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) just hired a white-shoe law firm, which assigned a rabidly anti-Trump Protestant lawyer to write an amicus curiae brief to the U.S. Supreme Court. The brief claims — using sophomoric logic — that “human dignity” demands birthright citizenship in the United States.

Birthright citizenship is not a principle of Catholic theology, not grounded in the Bible or Catholic tradition, and is not practiced in Vatican City, Monaco, Liechtenstein, or other officially Catholic countries. What is the bishops’ position built on? Institutional self-interest, and political alignment with a Democratic party that has flooded non-profits controlled by the U.S. bishops with $3 billion in just the last 15 years.