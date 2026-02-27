Thanks for making THE RIGHT WAY the #1 newsletter for the red-pilled.

Here’s the 5th article in our new section on international military affairs: NatSec Guy.

Donald Trump did not return to power promising stability. He returned promising to redraw the map of the Western Hemisphere.

From talk of buying Greenland and folding Canada into the Union, to forcing China out of the Panama Canal, backing Javier Milei in Argentina, toppling Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela, and tightening the screws on Cuba, Trump’s agenda sounded to critics like imperial fantasy.

But taken together, these moves reveal something far more serious: a deliberate strategy to restore uncontested American dominance in its own hemisphere.

It’s called the “Donroe Doctrine” — a mocking name provided by the left-wing press. In reality, it is the Monroe Doctrine reborn for the age of great-power competition—and this time, Washington is enforcing it with hard power.