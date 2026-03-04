Thanks for making THE RIGHT WAY the #1 newsletter for the red-pilled.

Here’s the 7th article in our new section on international military affairs: NatSec Guy.

President Donald Trump did exactly what I told you he was going to do: lull the Islamic Republic of Iran into a false sense of security by offering to negotiation one last time and then launch strikes against the Iranians when they least expected it.

Many think that Iran has received its just desserts. Undoubtedly, Iran has a long history of hostility toward the United States — but it takes two to tango.

Nevertheless, the United States finds itself at war.

No matter what President Trump says or what the Israelis promise about this being a relatively quick, no-boots-on-the-ground war, no war plan survives first contact with the enemy. And the first major crack in the president’s war plan is beginning to form — with direct and immediate implications for you and your pocketbook.