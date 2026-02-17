Thanks for making THE RIGHT WAY the #1 newsletter for the red-pilled.

Get 20% off today to help me share the absolute truth!

Get 20% off for 1 year

Welcome to the 12th article in our new section on religion: Christian Nation.

The concept of “just war” has a long pedigree in Christendom, particularly in the Western churches—both Catholic and Protestant. It has roots in both the Hebrew Scriptures and in classical thinkers like Plato and Aristotle. The former does accept war as part of the human condition, and indeed Yahweh often commands it — but it was tempered by requiring a rationale.

The latter both thought that “war may be inevitable, but it is always deplorable.”

Our Lord, in the Gospels, advised His followers to turn the other cheek when struck, and warned that those who draw the sword will also die by it. But He also commended a Roman centurion for his faith (as does the book of Acts) and, as C.S. Lewis observed, never told them to quit the imperial military. And St. Paul reminded his readers that a ruler “does not bear the sword in vain.” In addition, the conventional wisdom that the early Christians were pacifists (taught in college history books as, pardon the pun, a matter of faith), turns out to be greatly overstated.

Any objections the early church had to serving in the Roman army were likely because of forced emperor worship, not rejection of violence per se. Things changed dramatically in the fourth century as Constantine legalized Christianity in 313 AD. Then in 380 AD, Theodosius made it the official religion. Christians now had an obligation to defend the state.