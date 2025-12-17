Dear Subscribers,

Two of the most hotly debated issues of the year are tariffs and the influence of the Israel lobby on U.S. foreign policy. And our friends at Calamo Press happen to have published two of the best books of 2025 on these two topics: Dark Crusade: The Israel Lobby and Christian Zionism and Reshore: How Tariffs Will Bring Our Jobs Home and Revive the American Dream.

If you want to know why 1,000 pastors recently traveled to Israel to enlist them as partners for the nation of Israel or why Netanyahu has visited the White House four times this year already or to understand the massive pressure Charlie Kirk was under from his Jewish/Zionist donors, then you must read Dark Crusade: The Israel Lobby and Christina Zionism by Dr. Clifford Kiracofe. Kiracofe is one of the leading experts on Christian Zionism as a political movement. Dark Crusade is a phenomenal resource and I enthusiastically recommend that all my readers purchase a copy.

The other book I highly recommend is Reshore: How Tariffs Will Bring Our Jobs Home and Revive the American Dream. Reshore does an excellent job of explaining the consequences of hallowing out of our manufacturing sector. Communities broken, lives destroyed and our national security put at risk. The book is not simply about tariffs, it is about restoring our middle class. The second edition is beautiful and is a book you will proudly display on your bookshelf.

