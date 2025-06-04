On June 2nd, the most important trial in the history of American elections will begin in Denver.

The infamous Dominion Voting Systems executive Eric Coomer has sued Mike Lindell for defamation in the blue-state quagmire of Colorado and that case has gone to a jury trial this week. Coomer claims that Lindell owes him money for claims made about the 2020 election — Lindell allegedly spread false and defamatory information about Dominion's involvement in rigging the election.

But that’s impossible.

You see: a voting machine company employee cannot sue people for telling the truth about voting machines for the simple reason that voting machine companies are not legitimate businesses.

In fact, some of America’s voting machine companies are actually owned by foreign drug cartels.

This bring us to the central question: who owns Dominion?

But before we untangle that criminal knot, let’s consider the sheer absurdity of Eric Coomer claiming that it’s possible to defame him in his official capacity as the (former) executive of a voting machine company.

The public record concerning the legality and the legitimacy of Dominion Voting Systems is so lengthy and well-established that it’s impossible to ignore.

For example: the state of Texas refused to certify Dominion machines in 2019 due to multiple hardware and software problems.

In 2020, the state of Georgia had primary elections that were “overwhelmed by a full-scale meltdown of new voting systems,” as scores of "new state-ordered voting machines were reported to be missing or malfunctioning.”

What machines was the state of Georgia using? Dominion.

Voters in Georgia were so angry that they sued the state of Georgia to stop using Dominion. The district court had to admit that an array of experts "provided a huge volume of significant evidence regarding the security risks and deficits in the [Dominion] system.” That evidence was so damning that the court held that the plaintiffs established a likelihood of success on the merits — and that Dominion posed “substantial risks and long-run threats” that “are neither hypothetical nor remote” which included vulnerability to “stealth vote alteration ... by malware that can be effectively invisible to detection.”

That’s a long-winded way to say: you can rig those machines to cheat.

Democrat politicians like Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar and Ron Wyde were so concerned about it that they sent a public letter in 2019 to Staple Street Capital (the investment firm which supposedly owns Dominion) with concerns that “secretive and trouble-plagued companies" might be “leaving voting systems across the country ‘prone to security problems.’”

So how can an employee of Dominion sue anyone for pointing out their products don't work? They can’t because the truth is an absolute defense.

During the discovery phase of the Fox News v. Dominion case, it was revealed that Dominion’s own employees expressed serious concerns about the security of its machines too.

A sales manager at Dominion named Mark Beckstrand admitted that other parties “have gotten ahold of [Dominion’s] equipment illicitly” in the past. He also said that a Dominion machine was “hacked” in Michigan.

Now here’s the incredible part: Eric Coomer shared these negative views of Dominion as well in his own emails. He acknowledged in private that “our shit is just riddled with bugs.” In 2019, he said that “our products suck.” He even identified a “*critical* bug leading to INCORRECT results.”

This means that Eric Coomer knew before the 2020 election that Dominion could not be trusted in our elections at all.

But rather than resign from Dominion or warn the American public about these internal problems, Eric Coomer has chosen to sue people like Mike Lindell who said publicly what Eric Coomer had already said privately.

That’s not defamation.

