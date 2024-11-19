The Right Way is the #1 conservative blog on Substack — recommended by over 284 other Substack authors!

If I had to summarize my feelings about Election Day — which became a kind of 32-hour guard watch without sleep as it turned into Election Evening, and then into the wee hours of the night before the first post-Election Dawn — it would be something like: “There were cheating everywhere — but then it stopped! What happened?”

But that’s not the place to begin.

Let’s start our analysis of the 2024 election by reviewing the chaos that was unleashed before November 5th.

Why? Because there are plenty of dishonest pundits and government-payroll shills who will insist in the coming months that the 2024 election was perfectly normal.

That’s an outrageous lie that’s told to gaslight the American people into believing that our third-world election systems are really first-rate.

So let’s allow the evidence to speak for itself.

Let’s document the steal.

In Pennsylvania, the online registry of registered voters “crashed” on October 24th.

Seasoned election fraud investigators like Greg Stenstrom called this incident a “little bit suspicious.”

Remember: when the voting machines stop working in GOP precincts on Election Day, it’s always just a “glitch.”

Such “glitches” were common in Tennessee during the “early voting” season, where voters in Davidson County and Shelby County complained that touchscreen machines would “jump" to a different candidate when they selected their candidate.

That story was reported by WKRN in Nashville on October 21st.

So the cheating was clear and obvious two weeks before Election Day.

There were votes flipping in Maryland too.

There were voting machines in Kentucky that refused to allow voters to select Donald Trump.

If we lived in a constitutional republic, such “glitches” would be enough to stop the use of voting machines immediately before the election. After all: only banana republics use voting machines. But since our election officials insisted on using these voting machines after they “glitched” then it’s important to follow the logic to its inevitable conclusion: America is a banana republic.

Even stranger was a press conference held by Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson on October 28th where she admitted that a “nationwide issue” with Dominion voting machines happened during the testing phase.

The Michigan Department of State was forced to issue a statement on October 25th about those darned Dominion machines.

The problem was called a “programming error” that could not be fixed before the election:

Because of this programming issue, voters using Dominion ICX VATs will have to select either the “straight party” option if they wish to vote straight ticket or vote for each race on the partisan selection of the ballot if they wish to split their ticket. While this is the process used in some other states, it is not the standard in Michigan, where voters have the option to vote straight party but then override their party selection for individual races.

If a voter using the Dominion VAT votes straight party but then splits their ticket, the voter will receive an error message. The voter will need to go back and de-select their straight-party selection and vote for candidates in the races individually or vote straight party without splitting their ticket.

Who could read such a statement and still treat the voting machines seriously?

Well, of course, Dominion had to treat itself seriously — and so the company issued a statement correcting Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

It was incorrect to say that Dominion machines didn’t work “nationwide” apparently — they just didn’t work in Michigan!

Meanwhile in Colorado, the now-porky Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold (D) was caught allowing the voting machine passwords to be left unsecured and online for months — until a whistleblower informed the Colorado GOP, and the Colorado GOP told the public about the security threat!

Not to be outdone by the stupidity and corruption of the blue states, Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) creeped onto CBS News’ “Face The Nation” on October 20th to announce that “75% of all the vote totals [in Georgia] will be reported no later than 8pm on election night.” That sounded fine until he ominously added: “What we will be waiting for is the overseas ballots that come in no later than Friday…”

This clearly implied that overseas ballots in Georgia might be 15% of the overall vote — which was impossible unless they were cheating.

In Arizona, the Assistant County Manager Zach Schira held a press conference on November 4th to announce that election results might take 10-13 days to be finalized.

As Election Day dawned, there was plenty of cheating in the early morning — as polling stations were mysteriously “down” in Pennsylvania.

Then the RNC chairman himself confirmed that Republican poll watchers were turned away for no reason in Philadelphia, York, Westmoreland, Allegheny, Lehigh, Cambria, Wyoming, and Lackawanna Counties. (The Trump campaign lawyers I talked with that morning informed me that GOP lawyers were sent to contest that particular kind of election interference.) Then the voting machines stopped working in various parts of Pennsylvania.

Then election workers started telling voters to “put their ballots in a box.” All the flash drives in the machines needed to be “replaced” in Cambria County.

Then votes started going “crazy” in the central count in Texas.

Then the tabulators started “jamming” in the Michigan counties of Monroe, Wayne, and Oakland.

Then there were reports of power outages in various parts of Pennsylvania.

Then a reported “gas leak” shut down a polling place outside Detroit.

Then the power went out in parts of Ohio.

Then the central counting in Milwaukee slowed down.

Need I continue? You get the idea.

Something happened on Election Day that will need to be explained.

Democrats signaled they would steal the election before the election — and Democrats were busy stealing the election on Election Day.

Then it stopped.

So what happened?

Trust me: I’m going to find out.

