Hello, my name is John Zmirak — and I’m pleased to be the editor of Christian Nation, which is a new section of Emerald Robinson’s well-known conservative newsletter on Substack.

We’ve started a new publication for a simple reason: because most of the old and trusted Christian ones have failed us badly the last few years.

Christianity Today, founded by the great Billy Graham, is now run by Kamala Harris donors.

Fox News? It helped convince America that Joe Biden was honestly elected, and the January 6 protestors were dangerous “insurrectionists.”

The evangelical churches? Many pastors took money from the Biden regime in return for sermons on mandatory vaccines and draconian lockdowns.

The mainline Protestants? They now ask people for their pronouns, and hang rainbow flags in their sanctuaries.

The Catholic bishops? Many of them are trying to undermine our immigration laws — and most Catholic magazines pretend that the Vatican’s new embrace of open borders has some doctrinal authority.

The National Review? It fell into the hands of globalists who wish to “invade the world and invite the world” while trashing Donald Trump as “the biggest threat” to our constitutional freedoms.

The failure of so many Christian elites in America is a little overwhelming, we have to confess.

Where do we look for support? For the arguments and encouragement we need to stand firm and push back effectively? Not to the traditional venues we used to trust and rely on. Where can believers turn for principled defenses of liberty, Western civilization, America First foreign policy, and the defense of Christians persecuted abroad and here at home?

We hope you can turn to Christian Nation — which will provide timely reporting, incisive commentary, and well-informed analysis from some of the best conservative Christian journalists and scholars writing in English. Christian Nation will offer you perspectives that don’t find a home anywhere else, and give you the intellectual ammunition you need to defend your faith, deploy your reason, and bolster both friends and family in these deeply confusing times.

Please join us.

