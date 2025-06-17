My newsletter is the #1 conservative blog on Substack — recommended by over 299 other Substack authors.

You might remember J. Alex Halderman — the Bredt Family Professor of Computer Science & Engineering at the University of Michigan and a top election security expert — as the guy who told the world at a cybersecurity conference in 2019 that “in every single case where a U.S. voting machine has been analyzed by competent security researchers, they have found vulnerabilities that would let someone inject malicious software and change election data. Every single case.”

Or you might remember J. Alex Halderman as the professor whose students made a presentation in 2019 at the “DEF CON 27 Voting Village” conference which explained how bad actors can fake post-election audits using ballot images after they change election results.

That’s right: you can fake the audits after you fake the election results.