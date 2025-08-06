My newsletter is the #1 conservative blog on Substack — recommended by over 312 other Substack authors.

Get 24% off now to celebrate the 2024 election!

Get 24% off for 1 year

The Times of Israel saw fit to publish an extraordinary post by Yoseph Janowski on July 21st, 2025 that purports to shed light on Israel’s relationship to the Epstein files and its relationship to President Trump.

Mr. Janowski openly states that Israel’s relationship to the Epstein files is something like a sword and shield: when President Trump criticizes Bibi Netanyahu, suddenly the Epstein files appear to “haunt” and threaten Trump himself.

Here’s the main section of the post by Mr. Janowski.