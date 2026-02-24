Thanks for making THE RIGHT WAY the #1 newsletter for the red-pilled.

Welcome to the third article in our new section on international military affairs: NatSec Guy.

Does anyone know the whereabouts of Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum?

Rumors abound that Sheinbaum has been exfiltrated from the presidential compound in Mexico City to a warship off the coast of Mexico. On social media, there’s some debate as to whether the Mexican president was taken to a nearby Mexican Navy or US Navy warship.

Others argue that this is not true at all, and she remains very much in charge of the situation in Mexico City.

But the whole scenario unfolding with Mexico’s leadership is very odd.

As of Monday morning (Feb 23), Sheinbaum’s office issued only a cursory statement on its official social media account about how there was “absolute coordination with the governments of all states; we must remain informed and calm,” emphasizing that “activities are proceeding normally throughout most of the country.”

Where’s the official presidential statement on camera? Why isn’t Sheinbaum taking the reins — and doing so in a public way to reassure the understandably frightened Mexican public?