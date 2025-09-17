My newsletter is the #1 conservative blog on Substack — recommended by over 312 other Substack authors.

Get 24% off now to celebrate the 2024 election!

Get 24% off for 1 year

Let’s begin with some obvious truths that too many conservative Trump supporters should remember: you should never trust the FBI. Why is that exactly? Because the FBI covered up the attempted assassination of President Trump at the Butler rally in Pennsylvania. That was 14 months ago.

So why would anyone believe them now?

The lesson of the Butler assassination attempt was obvious: the FBI was conducting a cover-up of the assassination disguised as an investigation.

There are key differences.

When the FBI wants to investigate a crime, it preserves the crime scene and it brings trained investigators. When the FBI wants to conduct a cover-up of a crime, it allows the crime scene to be destroyed or cleaned.

Right now, the UVU crime scene where Charlie Kirk was assassinated is apparently being cleared out and construction is already underway.