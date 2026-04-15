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It’s now widely known that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was responsible for sending millions of U.S. federal dollars to the Wuhan Lab of Virology in China to support extremely dangerous “gain of function” research (a term of art for bioweapons research) via third-party proxies like EcoHealth Alliance.

During the crisis, Fauci’s NIH staff communicated with Chinese officials and allowed “special accommodations” to help communist China control the narrative on COVID-19.

Clearly, Fauci was funding this dangerous research on weaponizing bat coronaviruses, but who were the scientists actually manipulating and genetically altering these bat coronaviruses into “chimeras” in a lab?

Who actually created COVID-19?