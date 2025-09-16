My newsletter is the #1 conservative blog on Substack — recommended by over 312 other Substack authors.

The official story that has been offered by the FBI about the assassination of Charlie Kirk is one of the strangest and most improbable tales that has ever been told by America’s secret police. Where’s the bullet? Where’s the autopsy? Where’s the video footage from all the cameras on-campus? There are simply too many questions that have not been answered yet. The best way to review what’s happened so far is to provide a preliminary timeline of the assassination according to law enforcement authorities.

Let’s begin the timeline.

The alleged shooter, Tyler Robinson supposedly drove his vehicle, a gray Dodge Challenger, from his hometown in Washington City to the Utah Valley University campus on the morning of September 10th.

That’s a three-and-a-half hour drive.

That means that the alleged killer’s trip to the campus would be caught by dozens of CCT cameras — but so far none of that video has been released by law enforcement.