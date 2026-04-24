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The curious case of America’s missing military scientists continues to get weirder. Another NASA scientist and his family have died under suspicious circumstances. Now, the media is introducing a new angle into the story by linking these deaths to the strange circumstances surrounding the death of young government physicist Amy Eskridge on June 11, 2022.

Amy Eskridge was the daughter of Richard, a renowned NASA fusion propulsion scientist. She was working on a contract with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) when she died. What’s more, despite being only 34, Amy Eskridge had founded a lab focused on speculative propulsion technology development.

Here’s the rub with her: Amy Eskridge, even with all her government contracts and familial ties to the black world of exotic military science, had tailored her lab to be public-facing. In other words, Eskridge wanted to ensure that her pet project—developing working anti-gravity propulsion—would not be covered up behind the thick veil that surrounds all exotic black military technology programs.

That’s why she created her lab and became an advocate for what’s known as disclosure.