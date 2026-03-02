Thanks for making THE RIGHT WAY the #1 newsletter for the red-pilled.

Here’s the 6th article in our new section on international military affairs: NatSec Guy.

On February 27th, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee reportedly ordered embassy staff to begin clearing out within 24 hours. That is not a routine bureaucratic shuffle. That is what governments do when they believe war is imminent.

The move followed a “last-ditch” diplomatic encounter between Jared Kushner, envoy Steve Witkoff, and Iranian officials. By all indications, it was less a negotiation than a recitation of demands: surrender your nuclear program, abandon ballistic missiles, end support for proxies — or face annihilation at the hands of the U.S.-Israeli alliance.

That is not deterrence. That is: compellence. And compellence is inherently escalatory.

I’ve argued for years — most extensively in my book The Shadow War — that the Islamic Republic will never publicly surrender its nuclear ambitions. Not simply because of Israel or the United States, but because Tehran seeks a credible deterrent against Sunni Arab rivals. Regimes surrounded by adversaries do not voluntarily disarm.