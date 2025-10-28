Emerald Robinson’s The Right Way

Emerald Robinson’s The Right Way

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
william schneider's avatar
william schneider
15h

So sad to see how Wiles and Spears are corrupting the good intentions of Kennedy and Trump in many ways. Let us pray that Trump and Kennedy eventually see through this ugly detraction from their goals. I am praying for both of these men for discernment .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
From the Beach...🌞🇧🇷🏖️🌊🐬🌎😎's avatar
From the Beach...🌞🇧🇷🏖️🌊🐬🌎😎
15h

Wiles and Spears, two really unsetted personalities as gatekeepers to Trump and Kennedy. Hmmm🤔 Big Pharma ties, Susie.

Spears genuflecting to your gambits?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Emerald Robinson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture