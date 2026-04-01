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Here’s the 11th article in our new section on international military affairs: NatSec Guy.

There’s a quiet shift happening in the U.S.-China arms race that no one is discussing — and it has nothing to do with aircraft carriers or missile counts.

It relates to people.

Specifically, the people shaping the future of warfare.

In mid-March 2026, three of China’s leading defense scientists, including Zhao Xiangeng (nuclear weapons), Wu Manqing (radar and metamaterials), and Wei Yiyin (missile systems), were quietly removed from the Chinese Academy of Engineering’s website.

No retirement notices. No obituaries. Just gone.

Days later, hypersonics expert Yan Hong, a leading figure in plasma aerodynamics, died suddenly at just 56 years old.

On its own, this would seem like another obscure episode in China’s ongoing internal purges. But then you observe what’s happening here in the United States, and you notice a similar eerie pattern emerging among scientists working on advanced military technology development.

Over the past year, a troubling pattern has surfaced: scientists and defense-connected personnel in plasma physics, advanced materials, aerospace systems, and related fields have been murdered, vanished, or died under highly unusual circumstances.