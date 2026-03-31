Emerald Robinson: The Right Way

Emerald Robinson: The Right Way

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Jerry F's avatar
Jerry F
5d

I have come to believe that feminism is a brain cancer of women just as pornography is a brain cancer of men. With both in place, the destruction of the family by the communists and satanists has been a joyous success .

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Marilyn F's avatar
Marilyn F
5d

“Every time Democrats lose a Presidential election, they throw a spoiled brat, toddler, temper tantrum out in the streets for 4 years.”

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