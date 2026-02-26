Thanks for making THE RIGHT WAY the #1 newsletter for the red-pilled.

Welcome to the 14th article in our new section on religion: Christian Nation.

My favorite pro-life leader in America is Kristan Hawkins, founder and president of Students for Life of America. She’s tough, smart, principled, and highly effective. She uses the funds she raises to fight on the front lines and on the ground, both on college campuses and in pivotal local elections. She strongly supported President Trump, when some other prominent pro-lifers were still being prissy and hiding behind the skirts of the treacherous Mike Pence. If you know any pro-life donors who want to put their money where it will move the needle, point to Students for Life as their first, second, and third choice.

I last saw Kristan in Dallas at the Council for Life, where she stepped in to speak in place of the martyred Charlie Kirk. Her speech was amazing, holding the Trump administration to account for its lapses of principle on embryo-hoarding IVF and dangerous chemical abortion.

So I was troubled to see Kristan go public with a very questionable take — which got her significant blowback: “The death penalty is inconsistent with a pro-life worldview.”

I see this claim made often, probably because Pope Francis altered 6,000 years of biblical doctrine to make it the current teaching of the Catholic Church. It’s profoundly mistaken for many reasons, as I laid out back in 2015. Below is the argument I made. I hope Kristan and other pro-life leaders read this, and soberly reconsider their position.