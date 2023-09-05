The Right Way is the #1 conservative blog on Substack — recommended by over 214 other Substack authors!

No corporate media outlet has made any attempt to explain why Fox News recently settled with Dominion Voting Systems for almost $800 million — the largest defamation award in history. Very few reporters have spent any time looking at the facts that Fox News’ attorneys compiled against Dominion in preparation for the trial either.

The entire 169-page brief is here.

For the casual observer, the section with pages 6 - 16 is the most interesting — titled “Dominion’s History of Controversy.”

Did you know that Smartmatic was forced to divest itself of voting machine company Sequoia after an investigation was requested by a sitting member of Congress into whether Smartmatic was partially owned by government of Venezuela under Hugo Chavez?

Did you know that voting “problems” in a Chicago election in 2006 were blamed on the Smartmatic machines that were used in that election?