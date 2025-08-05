Share this postEmerald Robinson’s The Right WayWhy Did The GOP Abandon The FBI Whistleblowers?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreWhy Did The GOP Abandon The FBI Whistleblowers?Republican lawmakers have perfected the art of doing nothing while America crumbles. Why change now?Emerald RobinsonAug 05, 2025∙ Paid80Share this postEmerald Robinson’s The Right WayWhy Did The GOP Abandon The FBI Whistleblowers?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore911ShareMy newsletter is the #1 conservative blog on Substack — recommended by over 310 other Substack authors.This post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in