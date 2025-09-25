My newsletter is the #1 conservative blog on Substack — recommended by over 312 other Substack authors.

Get 24% off now to celebrate the 2024 election!

Get 24% off for 1 year

Last week, President Trump posted an extraordinary public message directed at his Attorney General Pam Bondi.

The message was: the time for talk is over. It’s time for indictments and prosecutions of the Democrats who illegally targeted President Trump for the last nine years.

The post was apparently deleted shortly after being posted.

The brutal truth is that Pam Bondi has been a total failure, and she’s only remained in the job because people like White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles are protecting her.