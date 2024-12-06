It’s Time to Join: Project Sentinel

I’ve teamed up with a group of extraordinary national security experts. We’re talking about CIA, DIA, Green Berets, Delta Force, SEAL Team 6. They call themselves: Project Sentinel. Don’t miss the weekly intelligence summaries, the monthly INTSUMs, and the special member-only podcasts that explain how the U.S. government has been weaponized against its own citizens. These are intelligence products of the highest caliber, produced by the best of the best.

If you are a Free Subscriber, click the button below and then pick FOUNDING MEMBER ($210) to join Project Sentinel.

If you are a Paid Subscriber already, get full access to Project Sentinel by upgrading your membership to FOUNDING MEMBER. Just click on the button below and choose FOUNDING MEMBER and enter $140 as the amount — instead of the regular price of $210. Click here for a step-by-step guide to upgrading your membership.

Get 5% off forever

Note: The following email is Information Report #13 from the desk of the national security experts at Project Sentinel.

It took just 96 hours for President Trump’s nominee for Administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration, Chad Chronister, to be withdrawn. As one site reported, “Trump's pick to head up the DEA — Chad Chronister — Is a WOKE, pro-BLM, pro-gay, Pro-Drag Queen, Barack Obama donor who ARRESTED PASTORS during COVID!”

Most of us never heard of Chad Chronister before this. We are betting President Trump had not either. Now, in the light of day, we have to ask: who would proffer such a terrible candidate for such a critical position? Will Trump let this person still propose nominees?

Is this 2016 déjà vu all over again?

“In the 48 hours after we won, there's a fundamental decision that was made,” Steve Bannon said to Charlie Rose in a “60 Minutes” interview from 2017. “You might call it the original sin of the administration. We embraced the establishment. I mean, we totally embraced the establishment.”

We understand deals have to be made in politics. After Trump’s 2016 victory, the most dangerous threats to our Republic were the establishment politicians who sucked up to Trump the most: Mike Pence, Nikki Haley, Mike Pompeo, Lindsay Graham and others. They did this to subvert the new administration from the inside.

But now that we all know suck-ups are out to subvert Trump in 2024, shouldn’t President Trump be dumping them and moving on with the pure MAGA agenda, and MAGA nominees?