Note: The following email is Information Report #6 from the desk of the national security experts at Project Sentinel.

In November 2019, Rich Higgins requested memos outlining justifications for designating both ANTIFA and BLM as Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs), which Higgins passed along to Kash Patel on the National Security Council (NSC). Kash Patel was hired in February 2019 as a staffer for President Trump's NSC, working in the International Organizations and Alliances directorate, and in July 2019 became Senior Director of the Counterterrorism Directorate, a new position created for him.

On May 31, 2020, President Trump tweeted "The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization.’

After forwarding the President’s tweet, Rich Higgins texted this message to the team on a group text, “Nice work. Wouldn’t have happened so quickly without your help.”